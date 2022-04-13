Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,040 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,234.5% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $104.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.32 and its 200 day moving average is $111.93. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.17 and a 1 year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

