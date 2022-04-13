Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Takes $34,000 Position in Quantum Computing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum Computing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Quantum Computing by 1,196.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Quantum Computing during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the third quarter worth $62,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing in the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Quantum Computing during the third quarter valued at $153,000. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTCMKTS QUBT opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.97. Quantum Computing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $10.43.

Quantum Computing, Inc is a technology company, which focuses on developing novel algorithms and solutions utilizing quantum and quantum-inspired computing to solve difficult problems in various industries. It leverages its expertise in finance, computing, security, mathematics, and physics to develop commercial applications for the financial, security, and government sectors.

