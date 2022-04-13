Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) Shares Sold by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,607 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Landcadia Holdings IV were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 1,329.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 14,907 shares during the period.

Shares of LCAHU stock remained flat at $$9.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,474. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

