LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) versus ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM) Critical Review

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) and ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.6% of LCI Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of ADOMANI shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of LCI Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of ADOMANI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for LCI Industries and ADOMANI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LCI Industries 0 0 3 0 3.00 ADOMANI 0 0 1 0 3.00

LCI Industries presently has a consensus price target of $170.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.47%. ADOMANI has a consensus price target of $0.70, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given ADOMANI’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ADOMANI is more favorable than LCI Industries.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LCI Industries and ADOMANI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LCI Industries $4.47 billion 0.58 $287.74 million $11.31 9.08 ADOMANI $620,000.00 0.00 -$4.39 million N/A N/A

LCI Industries has higher revenue and earnings than ADOMANI.

Profitability

This table compares LCI Industries and ADOMANI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LCI Industries 6.43% 28.34% 9.90% ADOMANI -344.40% -12.40% -12.02%

Volatility & Risk

LCI Industries has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADOMANI has a beta of 3.82, meaning that its stock price is 282% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LCI Industries beats ADOMANI on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LCI Industries (Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories. This segment serves OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; trucks; boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing, as well as travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers. The Aftermarket segment supplies various components of RV and adjacent industries to retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers. This segment also sells replacement glass and awnings to fulfill insurance claims; and biminis, covers, buoys, and fenders to the marine industry. The company was formerly known as Drew Industries Incorporated and changed its name to LCI Industries in December 2016. LCI Industries was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

About ADOMANI (Get Rating)

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for fleet vehicles. Its products and services include zero-emission vehicles and chassis; e-trikes; and Neighborhood Electric Vehicles that are enclosed vehicles with seatbelts, climate control, and fold-down rear seats. The company was founded by Edward Riggs Monfort on August 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Corona, CA.

