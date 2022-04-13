Lear (NYSE:LEA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lear in a report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lear from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.44.

LEA opened at $129.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $123.28 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. Lear’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Lear by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Lear by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Lear by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Lear by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Lear by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

