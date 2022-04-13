Learn CW Investment Co. (NYSE:LCW) Short Interest Update

Learn CW Investment Co. (NYSE:LCW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 741.2% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Learn CW Investment stock opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.83. Learn CW Investment has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Learn CW Investment stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Learn CW Investment Co. (NYSE:LCW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 940,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,391,000.

Learn CW Investment Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Learn CW Investment Corporation is based in Los Angeles, California.

