Lee Klarich Sells 4,781 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.42, for a total value of $2,880,170.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,830,477.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lee Klarich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $611.89 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $322.23 and a 52-week high of $635.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $561.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $531.53. The company has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a PE ratio of -129.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $623.53.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 93,925 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,990,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.1% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 26,722 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

