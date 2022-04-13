Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.29.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LMND shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Get Lemonade alerts:

NYSE:LMND opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. Lemonade has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $115.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average is $41.92.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.01). Lemonade had a negative net margin of 187.93% and a negative return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lemonade will post -5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $348,247.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,772,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,649,000 after purchasing an additional 29,542 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 27,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.