Lendefi Reaches Market Cap of $664,203.06 (LDFI)

Lendefi (LDFI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Lendefi has a total market cap of $664,203.06 and approximately $500.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lendefi has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One Lendefi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lendefi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00044170 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,091.05 or 0.07518513 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,167.23 or 1.00133186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00041361 BTC.

Lendefi Coin Profile

Lendefi’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 9,961,289,600 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,004,833 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Buying and Selling Lendefi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendefi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lendefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lendefi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lendefi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.