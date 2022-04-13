Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Cut to $96.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $120.00 to $96.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lennar from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded Lennar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lennar in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.27.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $76.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.24. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $73.01 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.51.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennar will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Lennar by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Lennar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lennar by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Lennar by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

