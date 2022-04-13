Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.19

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.19 and last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 1025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Leonardo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Leonardo alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92.

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, executive and private transport, medical and rescue services, security services, energy services, and utility, as well as provides support and training services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.