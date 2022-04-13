Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Trading 6.9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Liberty Oilfield Services traded as high as $16.71 and last traded at $16.69. 21,623 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,635,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

LBRT has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.84.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $628,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $83,800,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,276,673 shares of company stock valued at $84,460,027. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 21.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,556,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,438 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,064,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 877.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,571,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,807 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,518,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 31.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,273,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,580,000 after purchasing an additional 540,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 2.61.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $683.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

