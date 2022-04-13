LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
LITB opened at $1.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $125.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.32. LightInTheBox has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $3.32.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $113.15 million for the quarter.
About LightInTheBox (Get Rating)
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
