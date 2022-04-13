Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Shares Gap Down to $26.54

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.54, but opened at $25.65. Lightspeed POS shares last traded at $25.70, with a volume of 42,369 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LSPD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $96.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average of $49.35.

Lightspeed POS ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

