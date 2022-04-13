Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.86 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lindsay in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.86 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.70. William Blair also issued estimates for Lindsay’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

LNN stock opened at $151.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.45. Lindsay has a 12 month low of $118.28 and a 12 month high of $179.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.99.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.09 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

In related news, insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total transaction of $283,989.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,965.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Lindsay in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Lindsay in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

