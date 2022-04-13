LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.29.
RAMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.
In other LiveRamp news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $188,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.31 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.68.
LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $140.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About LiveRamp (Get Rating)
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.
