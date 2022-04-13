loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.16.

LDI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of loanDepot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on loanDepot from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of loanDepot from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Get loanDepot alerts:

Shares of NYSE LDI opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.10. loanDepot has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $21.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $705.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.87 million. loanDepot had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that loanDepot will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. loanDepot’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other loanDepot news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 242,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.76 per share, for a total transaction of $910,318.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $294,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,258,477 shares of company stock worth $4,610,817 and have sold 225,000 shares worth $858,000.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in loanDepot by 287.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,992,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,331 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in loanDepot during the 4th quarter valued at $5,182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in loanDepot by 1,293.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 951,819 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in loanDepot in the 4th quarter worth $3,705,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 3,251.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 585,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot (Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.