Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 44.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 38,195 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 504,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,117,000 after purchasing an additional 43,707 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 192.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 96,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 63,778 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 33,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 16,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,046,380.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $185,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,381 shares of company stock worth $1,574,042. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $64.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.89. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.35 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.75%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 4.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Loews in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

