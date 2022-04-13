LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Shares Sold by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC decreased its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOGC. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

LOGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on LogicBio Therapeutics from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair cut LogicBio Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.15.

Shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.67. 193,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.36. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $6.74.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a negative net margin of 739.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

