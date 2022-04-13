Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:LITT) Short Interest Up 6,028.6% in March

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:LITT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, a growth of 6,028.6% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of LITT opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72. Logistics Innovation Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the third quarter worth about $980,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the third quarter worth about $2,204,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the third quarter worth about $2,189,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,702,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the third quarter worth about $18,487,000. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. is based in Atlanta, GA.

