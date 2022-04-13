Loop Capital Trims Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Target Price to $202.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Loop Capital from $209.00 to $202.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AVY. Raymond James cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.55.

AVY stock opened at $173.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.98. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $156.51 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

