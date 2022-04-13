Loop Capital Trims Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Target Price to $202.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Loop Capital from $209.00 to $202.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.43% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AVY. Raymond James cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.55.
AVY stock opened at $173.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.98. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $156.51 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.
About Avery Dennison (Get Rating)
Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
