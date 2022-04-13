LuaSwap (LUA) Price Tops $0.0308 on Major Exchanges

LuaSwap (LUA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 13th. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $5.27 million and approximately $3,306.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LuaSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0308 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00034359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00104152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About LuaSwap

LuaSwap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 232,786,307 coins and its circulating supply is 171,471,833 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

