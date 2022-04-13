Luc Seraphin Sells 12,500 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $323,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,495,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Luc Seraphin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $392,875.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $403,750.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $388,625.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $333,500.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $351,375.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $33.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.56.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rambus had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,613,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth $32,020,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth $1,600,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth $85,872,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RMBS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rambus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

