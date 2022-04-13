Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.04 Million

Equities analysts expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) to post sales of $21.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.00 million and the highest is $21.07 million. Luna Innovations posted sales of $26.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full-year sales of $109.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $109.29 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $124.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.14 million. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

LUNA stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.54. 140,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,327. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $211.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.50 and a beta of 1.13. Luna Innovations has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $12.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the third quarter worth $101,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Luna Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth $418,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 4.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 295,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 19.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 683,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 109,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

