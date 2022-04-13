Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Increased to C$13.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LUNMF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lundin Mining from SEK 80 to SEK 90 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.22.

OTCMKTS:LUNMF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.15. 90,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,936. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.68. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average of $8.69.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

