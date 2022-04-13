LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €780.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) has been given a €780.00 ($847.83) price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.63% from the company’s previous close.

MC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €820.00 ($891.30) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €840.00 ($913.04) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($847.83) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group set a €807.00 ($877.17) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($739.13) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €781.73 ($849.70).

Shares of MC stock opened at €630.90 ($685.76) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €647.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is €675.29. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of €195.45 ($212.45) and a twelve month high of €260.55 ($283.21).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

