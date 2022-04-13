Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Trading Up 5.1%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) shares were up 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.72. Approximately 5,227 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,234,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYEL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lyell Immunopharma from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lyell Immunopharma from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lyell Immunopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.56.
About Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL)
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.
