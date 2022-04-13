LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.53.

LYB opened at $103.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 22,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $1,432,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

