M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Price Target Cut to $39.00

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. M.D.C. has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 7.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average is $47.71.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.31). M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 76.4% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

