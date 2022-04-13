M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of M Winkworth (LON:WINK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of LON:WINK opened at GBX 190 ($2.48) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 187.65. M Winkworth has a 52 week low of GBX 147.76 ($1.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 220 ($2.87). The firm has a market capitalization of £24.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. M Winkworth’s payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in the provision of estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

