MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Shares of MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (CVE:BMK – Get Rating) were down 14.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 688,086 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 238% from the average daily volume of 203,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$7.72 million and a P/E ratio of -1.76.
MacDonald Mines Exploration Company Profile (CVE:BMK)
Featured Stories
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for MacDonald Mines Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacDonald Mines Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.