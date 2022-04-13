Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Now Covered by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MGA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Magna International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

Get Magna International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $60.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Magna International has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $104.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.42 and its 200-day moving average is $76.99.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.47. Magna International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magna International will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Magna International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 49.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Magna International by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Magna International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.