Maison Luxe Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Maison Luxe Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Maison Luxe stock opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07. Maison Luxe has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $1.10.

Get Maison Luxe alerts:

Maison Luxe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maison Luxe, Inc engages in the delivery of digital video and television content via the Internet. It operates the Clikia App, which includes the interconnected Clikia.com website and Clikia TV.The company was founded on June 20, 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, NJ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maison Luxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maison Luxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.