MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Up 5.9%

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.77 and last traded at $26.48. 1,303 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 307,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMYT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.63.

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $115.02 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 6.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,558,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,129,000 after buying an additional 329,555 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,262,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,092,000 after acquiring an additional 457,567 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,287,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,781 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,903,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,459,000 after acquiring an additional 327,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,725,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,813,000 after acquiring an additional 391,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

