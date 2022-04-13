Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Short Interest Update

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 360.0% from the March 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:MKTAY opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. Makita has a 52-week low of $29.11 and a 52-week high of $65.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.57 and a 200 day moving average of $41.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Makita alerts:

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Makita had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Makita will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Makita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Makita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.