Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.69 or 0.00038263 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Manchester City Fan Token has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. Manchester City Fan Token has a total market cap of $55.06 million and approximately $10.15 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00044096 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,078.29 or 0.07504782 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,030.67 or 1.00031516 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00041264 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Profile

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Buying and Selling Manchester City Fan Token

