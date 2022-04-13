Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MTEX opened at $33.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average of $36.47. The company has a market cap of $64.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.12. Mannatech has a one year low of $18.95 and a one year high of $49.08.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.49 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.51%.

In other Mannatech news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,100 shares of Mannatech stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $40,227.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 48.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mannatech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mannatech by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Mannatech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mannatech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mannatech by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a website.

