Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) versus Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) Head-To-Head Survey

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) and Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Mannatech and Exactus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mannatech 6.16% 39.51% 15.62% Exactus N/A -3,272.69% -185.29%

27.5% of Mannatech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Exactus shares are held by institutional investors. 48.4% of Mannatech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.0% of Exactus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Mannatech has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exactus has a beta of 4.21, meaning that its share price is 321% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mannatech and Exactus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mannatech $159.76 million 0.40 $9.84 million $4.72 7.01 Exactus $2.07 million 134.56 -$9.46 million N/A N/A

Mannatech has higher revenue and earnings than Exactus.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mannatech and Exactus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mannatech 0 0 0 0 N/A Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Mannatech beats Exactus on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mannatech (Get Rating)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a website. Mannatech, Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Flower Mound, Texas.

About Exactus (Get Rating)

Exactus, Inc., is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3 percent or less. THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

