Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MN opened at $12.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.80. Manning & Napier has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $12.91.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.82 million during the quarter. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 17.25%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 15,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Manning & Napier by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 5.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.

