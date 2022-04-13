Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:MN opened at $12.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.80. Manning & Napier has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $12.91.
Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.82 million during the quarter. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 17.25%.
About Manning & Napier (Get Rating)
Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.
