Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 411,216 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 167,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a market capitalization of C$97.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.33.

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 707 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 378 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

