Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $229.71 Million

Equities analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) will post $229.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $225.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $234.30 million. Maravai LifeSciences reported sales of $148.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full-year sales of $941.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $935.00 million to $949.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $789.48 million, with estimates ranging from $624.40 million to $971.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 105.25% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 132.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRVI traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.89 and a quick ratio of 7.34. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.30. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

