Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Receives $446.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $446.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of MLM stock traded up $2.48 on Friday, hitting $369.13. 5,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,630. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $329.69 and a one year high of $446.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $378.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.51.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,913,012,000 after purchasing an additional 590,221 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,675,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,583,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 66.1% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 447,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,977,000 after purchasing an additional 178,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 95.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 249,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,352,000 after buying an additional 122,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

