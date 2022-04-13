Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE MHH opened at $19.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.93 million, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.69.
