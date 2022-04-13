Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Matador Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.82.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $56.01 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $58.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average of $44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 4.04.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $566.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,229 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

