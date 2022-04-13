Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maverix Metals Inc. is a gold royalty and streaming company. It is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MMX. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maverix Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.79.

Maverix Metals stock opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67. Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a current ratio of 12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 43.42% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Maverix Metals will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Maverix Metals by 30.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 97,147 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Maverix Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Maverix Metals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 897,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 22,643 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Maverix Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Maverix Metals by 2,927.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

