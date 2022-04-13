Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.94% from the stock’s previous close.

MAXR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.92.

NYSE MAXR opened at $37.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $42.59.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 31,900.0% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies (Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

