Maxim Group Lowers mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD) Price Target to $6.00

mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.04% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on mCloud Technologies from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, April 4th.
NASDAQ:MCLD opened at $3.87 on Monday. mCloud Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $5.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $62.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93.
About mCloud Technologies (Get Rating)
mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on mCloud Technologies (MCLD)
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
Receive News & Ratings for mCloud Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mCloud Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.