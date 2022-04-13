Maxim Group Lowers mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD) Price Target to $6.00

mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on mCloud Technologies from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

NASDAQ:MCLD opened at $3.87 on Monday. mCloud Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $5.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $62.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in mCloud Technologies stock. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in mCloud Technologies Corp ( NASDAQ:MCLD Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 195,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000. CM Management LLC owned approximately 1.21% of mCloud Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers.

