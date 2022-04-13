Maya Gold and Silver (CVE:MYA) Trading Down 10.4%

Shares of Maya Gold and Silver Inc. (CVE:MYA – Get Rating) dropped 10.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.29 and last traded at C$2.32. Approximately 152,582 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 81,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.59.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.32.

About Maya Gold and Silver (CVE:MYA)

Maya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties in Morocco. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

