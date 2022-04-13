Maya Gold and Silver (CVE:MYA) Trading Down 10.4%

Shares of Maya Gold and Silver Inc. (CVE:MYA – Get Rating) dropped 10.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.29 and last traded at C$2.32. Approximately 152,582 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 81,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.59.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.32.
About Maya Gold and Silver (CVE:MYA)
