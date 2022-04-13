MC Mining (LON:MCM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.60

MC Mining Limited (LON:MCM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.60 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.60 ($0.10), with a volume of 3322871 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

The stock has a market capitalization of £11.74 million and a PE ratio of -1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.22.

MC Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, develops, and operates metallurgical and thermal coal projects in South Africa. The company's principal projects include the Uitkomst Colliery, a metallurgical and thermal coal project located in the KwaZulu Natal province; the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project situated in the Soutpansberg coalfield in the Limpopo province; and the Vele Colliery, a semi-soft coking and thermal coal mine located to the west of Musina in the Limpopo province.

