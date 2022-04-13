Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 183.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 152,762 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT by 218,123.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 480,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 479,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT by 168.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 97,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 61,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

